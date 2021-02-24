METALS-Copper retreats from 9-1/2-year high as rally loses steam

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London retreated on Wednesday from a 9-1/2-year high as investors exercised caution following a rally, which pushed prices up by 9.2% in just four days. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $9,178.50 a tonne by 0518 GMT. The contract has advanced as much as 9.2% since Feb. 18.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.5% to 67,890 yuan ($10,506.69) a tonne, having hit its highest since August 2011 at 68,880 yuan a tonne earlier in the session.

"It (the market) probably has enough energy to push into the end of February, but not for March," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

"On the way up I've seen stops triggered from the $9,000 to $9,150 levels, but beyond that I think it's purely ShFE-LME arbitrage buying. I don't see CTAs (commodity trading advisers) adding more length neither," said the trader.

Prices have been supported by positive demand outlook and tight supplies.

"We are likely to see falling copper concentrate imports by China during February and March, and Chinese smelters reduced production due to supply shortage," said S&P Global Platts pricing analysts.

"On the demand side, the global economy is recovering including Japan, Europe and the United States. China's export orders are going up since last December," they added.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL were at their lowest since December 2005 at 73,450 tonnes, while Yangshan bonded copper premiums SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $77 a tonne, its highest since August 2020, suggesting better China demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,148.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $19,200 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.3% to $2,817 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.8% to 142,580 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 2.2% to 21,335 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 fell 1.5% to 15,660 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4616 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.