METALS-Copper retreats from 5-1/2-month low, but slow China recovery weighs

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on Wednesday with bargain-buying supporting the prices, after the market dropped to its lowest since late-November on concerns over demand in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $8,140.50 by 0209 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Nov. 30 at $8,088.50 a tonne earlier in the session.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 64,450 yuan ($9,324.23) a tonne.

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, the latest in a run of weak figures, with property investment and sales weakening and the metals-intensive manufacturing sector shrinking in April.

China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 weakened past 7 per dollar on Wednesday for the first time in five months amid growing signs that the country's post-COVID recovery is loosing steam.

China's new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April but at a slower pace, official data showed on Wednesday, as government efforts to stabilise the sector lifted sentiment after the country's abrupt exit from COVID curbs late last year.

Copper reached a seven-month high of $9,550.50 a tonne in January on hopes that Chinese demand would rebound after the country lifted its COVID-19 restrictions.

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.2% at $2,264 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $2,510 a tonne.

Demand for aluminium has slumped in Europe and top consumer China in recent weeks amid a slowing global economy, raising the risk of further downside in prices, a conference heard on Tuesday.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT, April)

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY

1230 US Housing Starts Number

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.