METALS-Copper retreats as China's COVID woes dampen demand prospects

July 8 (Reuters) - Benchmark London copper retreated on Friday and was on track for a fifth straight weekly loss on worries that fresh COVID-19 restrictions could slow the pace of infrastructure projects and dampen demand for metals.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.7% to $7,690 a tonne by 0722 GMT.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded August copper contract SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 1.3% up at 58,960 yuan ($8,793.96) a tonne, off a session high of 60,540 yuan.

Copper rose sharply on Thursday after a Bloomberg News report saying that China was considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of the year to boost infrastructure funding.

Sources had told Reuters on July 5 that China, the world's top metals consumer, would issue an advance quota for 2023 special local government bonds this year, with the new quota likely to exceed the 1.46 trillion yuan for 2022.

"While Chinese policymakers are considering boosting stimulus, the headwind from COVID-19 restrictions remain, given China is still running a zero-COVID policy," said National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland.

LME copper is down more than 3% this week as heightened concerns over a potential global recession dampening metals demand also weighed on markets.

CHINA: The Chinese central bank this week made its biggest cash withdrawal from the financial system in three months, suggesting that policymakers are gradually exiting crisis-mode monetary easing delivered during coronavirus lockdowns.

CODELCO: Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will begin construction on a long-delayed $1 billion desalination plant this year to supply its largest operations in northern Chile.

SHANGHAI: Most of Shanghai's cinemas reopened on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after the lifting of a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.3% to $2,410 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.2% to $3,072, nickel dropped 2.5% to $20,990, lead CMPB3 lost 1.2% to $1,947.50 and tin CMSN3 slumped 3.3% to $25,135.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% and zinc SZNcv1 climbed by 1.7%, but nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.8%, lead SPBcv1 dipped by 1.4%, and tin SSNcv1 was down 2.1%.

($1 = 6.7046 Chinese yuan)

