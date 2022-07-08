Commodities

METALS-Copper retreats as China COVID worries dampen stimulus hopes

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

Copper retreated in London on Friday and was on track for its fifth straight weekly loss, as worries about COVID-19 curbs in China outweighed hopes for stimulus for the top metals consumer.

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

July 8 (Reuters) - Copper retreated in London on Friday and was on track for its fifth straight weekly loss, as worries about COVID-19 curbs in China outweighed hopes for stimulus for the top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $7,780 a tonne by 0428 GMT.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded August copper contract SCFcv1 ended morning trade 1.2% higher at 58,940 yuan ($8,787.83) a tonne, off a session high of 60,540 yuan.

Copper rose sharply on Thursday following a Bloomberg News report saying China was considering allowing local governments to sell $220 billion of special bonds in the second half of this year to boost infrastructure funding.

"While Chinese policymakers are considering boosting stimulus, the headwind from COVID-19 restrictions remain given China is still running a zero-COVID policy," said National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland.

COVID-19 curbs are likely to slow the pace of infrastructure projects, analysts said.

LME copper was so far down more than 3% this week as heightened concerns over a global recession dampening metals demand weighed on markets.

CHINA: China's economy is rebounding but more efforts were needed to support the recovery, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday.

CODELCO: Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will begin construction on a long-delayed $1 billion desalination plant this year to supply its largest operations in northern Chile.

SHANGHAI: Shanghai reopened most cinemas on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after it lifted a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,435 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $3,097.50, lead CMPB3 slumped 1.7% to $1,938.50 and tin CMSN3 dropped 1.9% to $25,500.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8%, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.8%, but nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.5%, lead SPBcv1 dipped 1.2%, while tin SSNcv1 was up 0.2%.

($1 = 6.7070 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Arun Koyyur)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular