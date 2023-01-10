METALS-Copper retreats after rally on weak demand, profit taking

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices pulled back from a six-month peak on Tuesday due to lacklustre demand in top metals consumer China and as bullish investors trimmed their positions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.5% to $8,813 a tonne by 1115 GMT after hitting $8,870 on Monday, the strongest since last June.

"We have to consider how much of that move higher was based on assumptions rather than actual demand. Most of the activity the market is pricing in is not really going to happen until we get back after the Lunar New Year break," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"Also, technically we're banging our head against some key resistance, which may attract some profit taking in the short term."

The copper market is just below major resistance at $8,900 a tonne, which it is likely to struggle to break above in the short term, Hansen added.

The rally in copper and other base metals was driven by a brighter outlook for China after it reopened its border following years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed up 1.5% at 66,590 yuan ($9,813.57) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

But physical demand for metals is expected to slow as China is about to enter its week-long holiday break to celebrate the Lunar New Year during Jan. 23-27.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which indicates demand for imported copper into China, was quoted at $37.50 a tonne on Monday, down from $152.50 a tonne less than three months earlier.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was little changed at $2,437.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.7% to $3,184.50, lead CMPB3 was down 2.1% at $2,204.50 and tin CMSN3 shed 0.4% to $25,770, but nickel CMNI3 rose 1.6% to $27,880.

($1 = 6.7855 yuan)

