METALS-Copper recovers as low inventories lend support

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged up on Wednesday, as low stockpiles in exchange warehouses lent some support to the metal, following sharp drops in the recent weeks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $9,569 a tonne by 0545 GMT, having lost 8.5% since Oct. 18.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.6% to 70,400 yuan ($11,001.72) a tonne, following two straight weeks of declines.

On-warrant LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL edged up to 31,675 tonnes, but still hovered near their lowest since 1998 of 14,150 tonnes hit on Oct. 14.

LME cash copper premium over the three-month contract MCU0-3 were at $275 a tonne, indicating tight nearby supplies.

ShFE copper stocks CU-STX-SGH rose for the first time in three weeks last week to 49,327 tonnes, but were still down some 80% from May.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,707.50 a tonne, LME lead CMPB3 advanced 0.8% to $2,381 a tonne, ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.6% to 20,150 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead SPBcv1 increased 0.5% to 15,830 yuan a tonne.

* A rural community in Peru will lift its blockade of the country's largest copper mine Antamina on Wednesday after protests forced miners to suspend operations, the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a tweet.

* Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Nationwide House price MM, YY Oct

0930 UK Reserve Assets Total Oct

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Sept

1230 US International Trade Sept

1345 US Markit Comp, Svcs Fina PMIs Oct

1400 US Factory Orders MM Sept

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Oct

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its

decision on interest rates followed by statement

($1 = 6.3990 yuan)

Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

