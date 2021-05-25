METALS-Copper rebounds on weaker dollar, economic recovery hopes

Updates prices and adds details

May 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended overnight gains on Tuesday as a softer dollar and hopes of global economic recovery offset worries over possible price caps on industrial metals in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $10,005.50 a tonne by 0702 GMT.

London copper has fallen nearly 7% since touching a record high of $10,747.50 a tonne earlier this month.

In Shanghai, copper SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 0.7% firmer at 72,230 yuan ($11,282.41) a tonne.

"Copper rebounded, shrugging off China's renewed angst against soaring commodities prices," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

After warning against hoarding and speculation to cool a blistering rally in prices of industrial commodities, China on Tuesday said it would strengthen price controls of key commodities in its 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025.

"Although some of the rises in commodity prices has been driven by speculators, there is also a genuine increase in demand as the global economy reopens," said Catril.

"So many think (China's) measures to clamp down on speculators may not be enough to ease the price pressure."

FUNDAMENTALS

* The dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

* A weaker U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* Commodities markets are unlikely to experience a "super-cycle" in the next few years, experts and audience polled at an online metals seminar said.

* In London, aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.2% to $2,383.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 dropped 0.2% to $2,943 per tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $2,131 per tonne, nickel CMNI3 lost 0.3% to $17,060 per tonne, but tin CMSN3 rose 0.2% to $29,525 per tonne.

* In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 slipped 0.2%, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.6%, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.8%, lead SPBcv1 shed 1.6%, while tin SSNcv1 gained 1%.

