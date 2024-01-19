METALS-Copper rebounds on technical signals and lower LME stocks

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose in London on Friday as technical factors and lower available stocks supported recovery from the previous session's six-week low, though gains are likely to be kept in check by cautious trading ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.6% to $8,359 a metric ton by 1129 GMT, heading for a weekly gain of 0.2% to end three weeks of declines. It hit $8,245 on Thursday for its lowest since Dec. 6.

"In the here and now, wider risk markets and some of our metals are exhibiting oversold technical pictures with some short-term buy signals," said Al Munro at broker Marex, adding that gains may not be sustained over coming sessions.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to a four-month low after fresh cancellations, daily LME data showed. 0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD, MCUSTX-TOTAL

"Official exchange inventories are much lighter than historically in similar bearish macro situations across the majority of the complex," Munro said.

On the technical front, copper faces resistance from the 200 and 50-day moving averages at $8,373 and $8,402 respectively while the 100-day moving average supports it at $8,288.

In top metals consumer China, Beijing has instructed heavily indebted local governments to delay or halt some state-funded infrastructure projects, sources said, as the country struggles to contain debt risks while trying to stimulate the economy.

"People are starting to anticipate some financial stimulus (from China) which will support (metals) prices," one trader said.

Meanwhile, the dollar is heading for a second weekly gain, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,166.5 a ton after touching its lowest since Dec. 14 at $2,159.5. Zinc CMZN3 added 0.2% to $2,467.5, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.6% to $2,089.5 and nickel CMNI3 was up 0.5% at $16,235.

Tin CMSN3 was up 0.9% at $25,575 after hitting its highest since Dec. 28 at $25,665.

