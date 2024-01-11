METALS-Copper rebounds on softer dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Julian Luk

London, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Thursday from eight consecutive days of losses, buoyed by a softer dollar ahead of key inflation data that could influence the timing of expected cuts to U.S. interest rates.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% at $8,424 a metric ton by 1149 GMT, having dropped to a one-month low of $8,320 on Wednesday.

"There is some dip buying. But it may reverse if U.S. inflation data is strong," one trader said.

The dollar edged lower as traders awaited to see how the inflation data chimes with bets on as many five Fed interest rate cuts this year.

Higher rates could strengthen the dollar, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

A lower than expected inflation print would lead to a short-lived surge in prices, broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

"However, we do not expect this move to be sustainable, as near-term momentum remains on a marginal downside for both aluminium and copper," it added.

Abundant supplies of copper on the LME market have created a discount for cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU3, which this week hit a record high of $108 a ton.

Elsewhere, lead CMPB3 touched an one-month high of $2,121.50 a ton on supply concerns during a seasonally strong demand period for the battery metal. It last traded at $2,112.50, up 1.4%.

China's secondary or recycled lead production, accounting for half of total output, shrank to 342,000 tons in December, down 23% from the previous month, according to domestic pricing agency SMM.

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.5% to $2,242.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 was up 1.2% at $2,526.50, lead CMPB3 jumped 1.3% to $2,111 and tin CMSN3 firmed by 0.7% to $24,605 while nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.3% to $16,380.

Prices of nickel, a key component of stainless steel, have come under pressure over the past year from growing Indonesian supplies and rising stocks in LME-registered warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL.

(Reporting by Julian Luk in London Editing by David Goodman)

