METALS-Copper rebounds on low stocks; China concerns cap gains

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Monday after posting a third consecutive weekly decline, helped by low stocks and expectations of a demand pick-up in the autumn season but gains were capped by China's property and economic woes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% to $8,279.50 per metric ton by 0558 GMT, and the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.5% to 68,620 yuan ($9,388.81) per ton.

Data on Friday showed SHFE stocks fall 25.9% on-week to 39,228 tons, the lowest since September 2022. CU-STX-SGH

The low stocks in China and rising overseas stocks led to a favorable import condition last week, prompting a rally in Yangshan copper premium. SMM-CUYP-CN

But gains on copper are likely to be constrained by July dismal economic data and existing liquidity risks in the property sector, according to analysts at Mailyard Futures, expecting SHFE copper to rangebound between 66,000 yuan and 69,000 yuan in the near term.

China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate on Monday, as expected, as authorities seek to ramp up efforts to stimulate credit demand, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged.

Its central bank said in a statement on Sunday it would coordinate support to resolve local debt risks.

Debt-laden municipalities represent a major risk to China's economy and financial stability, economists say, after years of over-investment in infrastructure, plummeting returns from land sales and soaring costs to contain COVID-19.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% at $2,142.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.3% to $25,335, zinc CMZN3 added 0.5% to $2,312, nickel CMNI3 moved 0.5% up to $20,240, while lead CMPB3 slid 0.2% to $2,146.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,515 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 ticked 0.8% up at 20,210 yuan, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.4% to 16,145 yuan, tin SSNcv1 moved up 1.2% at 215,410 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 little moved at 167,530 yuan.

($1 = 7.3087 Chinese yuan renminbi)

