METALS-Copper rebounds on dollar retreat; demand concerns persist

By Brijesh Patel

May 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, although worries over COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China and weaker global economic growth kept gains in check.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $9,348 a tonne as of 0458 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 on Monday.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 71,600 yuan ($10,686.25) by the noon break.

"We are see seeing some bargain-hunting and a weak dollar (is) helping prices today after a massive sell-off in commodities," a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares said.

"For base metals, fears of a slowdown in Chinese demand amid a resurgence of COVID-19 have damaged sentiment. However, demand is likely to improve once China emerges from lockdowns."

The dollar fell 0.2% after scaling a 20-year peak in the previous session, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

However, the metal used in power and construction, has fallen around 14% from March's record high of $10,845, as continued COVID-19 restrictions in China dented the demand outlook.

China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs this week to battle with the virus outbreak that has battered the world's second-largest economy.

Adding to concerns over global economic growth, the Federal Reserve and other major central banks raised interest rates last week to fight soaring inflation.

MARKETS: Asian shares continued their slide as investors fretted about the toxic cocktail of rising interest rates and lower economic growth. MKTS/GLOB

COPPER: Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.04 billion in April, the Andean country's central bank said.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.3% to $2,764 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 1.2% to $3,658, lead CMPB3 gained 0.4% to $2,162.50 and tin CMSN3 was up 0.3% to $37,225.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.2%, zinc SZNcv1 lost 2%, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 5.1%, lead SPBcv1 fell 2.1% and tin SSNcv1 slipped 4%.

($1 = 6.7002 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.