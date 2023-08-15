METALS-Copper rebounds on China rate cuts, softer dollar

Adds quotes, updates prices at 0605 GMT

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday from a six-week low hit in the previous session, on expectations of improvingdemand as top metals consumer China cut policy rates, and as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.6% to $8,338 per metric ton by 0605 GMT, on track for its first session of gain in four.

The dollar index .DXY eased from a five-week high hit in the previous session.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for a second time in three months, in a sign that authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.8% to 68,530 yuan ($9,413.07) per metric ton.

But gains were capped as property investment in China extended its fall for the 17th consecutive month in July, and home sales slumped amid a deepening debt crisis, especially at real estate giant Country Garden2007.HK.

"PBOC (People's Bank of China) cut rates to boost market... to counter the negative retail data. I think we've reached support, (prices) can't fall anymore," said a metals trader.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.6% to $2,159 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.6% to $20,210, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.7% to $2,365.50, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.3% at $2,103, while tin CMSN3advanced 0.9% to $25,545.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 18,415 yuan per metric ton, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.3% to 164,440 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 20,420 yuan, lead SPBcv1rose 0.1% to 15,920 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 lost 1.5% to 214,410 yuan.

($1 = 7.2803 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Eileen Soreng)

