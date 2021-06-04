METALS- Copper rebounds on bargain hunting after steep fall

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Friday as investors scooped up material at lower prices, after fears about strong U.S. economic data spurring tighter monetary policy sparked heavy losses a day earlier.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 had gained 0.8% to $9,870 a tonne by 1010 GMT, having tumbled as much as 3.8% in the previous session.

Copper hit a record peak of $10,747.50 last month, fuelled by optimism over global economic recovery and new demand from a green revolution, such as electric vehicle manufacturing.

"It's bouncing today because of bargain hunting. The overall attitude is still bullish for industrial metals and commodities in general," said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich.

"The fundamentals for industrial metals are good, but expectations have been excessive as to where prices should be based on the fundamental backdrop."

In China, prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks, with the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropping as much as 3.6% to 70,470 yuan ($11,001) a tonne.

After new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits slid more than expected on Thursday, investors will be eyeing U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday for clues on economic recovery and whether the Federal Reserve will withdraw stimulus.

* Curbing gains in the metals market was a firmer dollar index =USD, which was holding near a three-week high, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive to buyers using other currencies. FRX/

* Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Friday.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 1.1% to $2,432 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.4% to $2,996, lead CMPB3 dropped 1.5% to $2,130.50, nickel CMNI3 added 0.5% to $17,975 and tin CMSN3 gained 1.2% to $30,345.

($1 = 6.4057 yuan)

(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Jan Harvey)

