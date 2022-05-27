METALS-Copper rebounds from 3-day slump as weak dollar supports

Copper, other metals set for weekly losses

Dollar sinks as Fed rate-hike fears ease

China industrial profits slump on COVID curbs

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday after a three-day slump, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, but the metal was set for a weekly drop as worries persisted about an economic slowdown in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $9,406.50 a tonne, as of 0549 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.9% to 71,850 yuan ($10,666.88) a tonne.

For the week, copper - which is often used as a gauge of global economic health - edged down 0.1%, while other metals also headed for weekly losses.

"Metals marked time with concerns about Chinese demand acting as a weight on sentiment, while the weaker dollar and lift in risk tone acted as support," analysts at Westpac said in a note.

The dollar sank to a one-month low versus major peers on Friday, as traders lowered Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations amid signs the U.S. central bank might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year.

A weaker greenback makes metals priced in dollars cheaper for holders of other currencies.

CHINA: Profits at China's industrial firms fell at their fastest pace in two years in April as high raw material prices and supply chain chaos caused by COVID-19 curbs squeezed margins and disrupted factory activity.

ALUMINIUM: Workers at Russian aluminium giant Rusal's RUAL.MM Guinea bauxite mine Compagnie des Bauxites de Dian Dian went on strike on Thursday, in a move Rusal said was illegal.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,873 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.9% to $3,769, lead CMPB3 added 0.8% to $2,144.50, and tin CMSN3 edged up 0.1% to $33,675.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.3%, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.7%, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.4%, tin SSNcv1 was virtually flat. Low nickel inventory in China lifted the metal SNIcv1 by 3.8%.

($1 = 6.7358 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.