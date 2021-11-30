METALS-Copper rebounds as concerns over Omicron virus variant ease

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday, as investors shook off some concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant that has rattled market sentiment in recent days.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $9,522 a tonne by 0231 GMT, having lost 0.6% in November.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.5% to 69,480 yuan ($10,921.95) a tonne, tracking overnight loss in London.

The European Union drug regulator said on Tuesday existing COVID-19 vaccines would provide protection against Omicron, calming markets shaken by Moderna Chief Executive Officer saying existing shots would be less effective against the new variant.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,637 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.8% to $20,060 a tonne and lead CMPB3 increased 0.6% to $2,288 a tonne.

* ShFE zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.3% to 22,985 yuan a tonne while ShFE tin SSNcv1 fell 0.4% to 286,220 yuan a tonne.

* A spokesperson for Canadian miner Turquoise Hill TRQ.TO, majority owned by Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX, said trucks were still being used to ship copper concentrate to China from the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, meaning supply is unaffected by recent curbs on rail imports at some Chinese border cities.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks rose from a one-year low as U.S. share futures and oil recovered from the previous day's selloff, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors on edge. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY

0850 France Markit Mfg PMI

0855 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI

0900 EU Markit Mfg Final PMI

0930 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final

1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Final

1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

1900 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

of economic condition

($1 = 6.3615 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Additional reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.