METALS-Copper rebounds after traders square positions ahead of China holiday

Updates prices, adds quotes

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Thursday after traders squared positions ahead of a long public holiday in China, but a firm dollar weighed on the rally.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3rose 0.6% to $8,160.50 per metric ton by 0719 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1increased 0.1% to 67,240 yuan ($9,206.17) a ton.

Both contracts were falling earlier in the session when traders in China squared positions before the country went on holiday during Sept. 29-Oct. 8, said a trader.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY hovered around the highest level since Nov. 30, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL have nearly tripled since July to 167,850 tons, the highest since May 2022.

LME nickel CMNI3rose 0.5% to $19,100 a ton, having hit the lowest since July 2022 of $18,555 a ton in the previous session.

Inventories in LME warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL jumped to 41,628 tons, the highest since April 19.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,250.50 a ton, lead CMPB3increased 0.3% to $2,159, tin CMSN3 edged down 0.2% to $25,600, while zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.5% to $2,514.50.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.1% to 21,570 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 1.3% to 16,490 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.3% to 217,200 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% to 19,445 yuan and nickel SNIcv1was almost flat at 151,910 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3038 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.