News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper rebounds after traders square positions ahead of China holiday

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

September 28, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds quotes

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Thursday after traders squared positions ahead of a long public holiday in China, but a firm dollar weighed on the rally.

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3rose 0.6% to $8,160.50 per metric ton by 0719 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1increased 0.1% to 67,240 yuan ($9,206.17) a ton.

Both contracts were falling earlier in the session when traders in China squared positions before the country went on holiday during Sept. 29-Oct. 8, said a trader.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY hovered around the highest level since Nov. 30, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL have nearly tripled since July to 167,850 tons, the highest since May 2022.

LME nickel CMNI3rose 0.5% to $19,100 a ton, having hit the lowest since July 2022 of $18,555 a ton in the previous session.

Inventories in LME warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL jumped to 41,628 tons, the highest since April 19.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,250.50 a ton, lead CMPB3increased 0.3% to $2,159, tin CMSN3 edged down 0.2% to $25,600, while zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.5% to $2,514.50.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.1% to 21,570 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 1.3% to 16,490 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.3% to 217,200 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% to 19,445 yuan and nickel SNIcv1was almost flat at 151,910 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3038 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.