METALS-Copper rebounds after sell-off on US credit downgrade, steady dollar caps gains

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices rebounded on Thursday after the previous session's sell-off sparked by the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating, but gains were capped by a steady dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% to $8,543 per metric ton by 0156 GMT, after losing 1.4% on Wednesday.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slid 1.1% to 69,020 yuan ($9,608.80) per metric ton.

Demand outlook of the metal used in power, construction and transportation sectors darkened, as Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, also with persistent economic weakness in China, the world's top consumer.

Also weighing on the market was a strong dollar, making it less attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Myanmar's ethnic minority Wa militia implemented a mining ban on Aug. 1, according to the International Tin Association (ITA), adding tin smelters in China have ensured enough immediate supply by stockpiling the metal previously.

LME tin CMSN3 jumped 3.4% to $28,360, aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.7% at $2,224 a metric ton, zinc CMZN3 added 0.7% to $2,500, lead CMPB3 nudged up 0.1% to $2,149.50, and nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.2% to $21,600.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 added 2.4% at 232,500 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.3% to 18,485 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1% to 20,930 yuan, lead SPBcv1 little moved at 15,950 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.8% to 167,590 yuan.

($1 = 7.1830 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

