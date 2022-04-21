METALS-Copper rebounds after miners report sliding production

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices bounced on Thursday after a spate of production problems that threaten to cut supply, including a state of emergency in Peru, the world's second biggest producer.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.4% to $10,261 a tonne by 0930 GMT after two days of losses.

"We've seen several reports this week from some of the major miners that they are struggling with diesel costs, steel costs, input costs in general, making it much more of a challenge to maintain production," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"If anything, we need an increase in production over the coming years to fulfil some of the aspirations we have regarding the climate and Russian dependency."

Technical signals were also positive as LME copper found support at the 50-day moving average, Hansen added.

Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Thursday posted a 24% tumble in first-quarter copper production while Anglo American AAL.L reported a 13% drop.

A day earlier Peru said it would declare a state of emergency near Southern Copper Corp's SCCO.N Cuajone mine in the face of growing protests against mining companies which have halted 20% of national copper output.

* Also boosting metals was a weaker dollar =USD, making greenback-denominated metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

* Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses continued recent increases on Thursday, rising to 130,500 tonnes for their highest since October, having climbed by 62% over the past four weeks. MCUSTX-TOTAL

* Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for structural changes in Russia's metallurgical industry to counter Western sanctions.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $3,283 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.1% to $33,525, but zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $4,402, lead CMPB3 gave up 0.8% to $2,404.50 and tin CMSN3 slipped 0.6% to $42,750.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.