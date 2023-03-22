METALS-Copper rally pauses as investors assess Fed comments, market fundamentals

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London paused its five-day rally on Thursday, as investors weighed macroeconomic risks against the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike and market fundamentals, despite a weaker dollar providing some support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.2% to $8,874 a tonne by 0214 GMT, reversing a rally since March 15.

The Fed's policy-setting committee raised interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, as widely expected.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch with "significant" implications for the U.S. economy, which the central bank officials projected would slow even more this year than previously thought.

The dollar slid on Thursday, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.5% to 68,400 yuan ($9,982.34) a tonne.

The focus is now likely to return to fundamentals, ANZ Research said in a note, adding that sentiment was supported by signs of stronger demand in China early this week.

Copper demand in China, the world's top consumer, has been improving in the wake of seasonal demand pick-up, along with post-pandemic economic recovery.

Globally, the world's refined copper market had a 103,000-tonnes surplus in January, compared with a 10,000-tonnes surplus the previous month, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

LME zinc CMZN3 slid 0.2% to $2,861, tin CMSN3 was down 0.7% to $23,240, lead CMPB3 eased 0.1% to $2,113.50, while aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.3% at $2,294 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.3% to 18,200 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 slipped 0.2% to 174,230 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.6% at 187,940 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.6% to 22,135 yuan, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.2% to 15,365 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.8521 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Varun H K)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.