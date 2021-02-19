Commodities

METALS-Copper rallies to $8,700 level on supply worries, weak dollar

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Industrial metals rose across the board in London and Shanghai on Friday, with benchmark LME copper scaling its highest level since February 2012 on tight supply concerns, a weak U.S. dollar and speculation about demand prospects.

Updates prices, adds comment

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose across the board in London and Shanghai on Friday, with benchmark LME copper scaling its highest level since February 2012 on tight supply concerns, a weak U.S. dollar and speculation about demand prospects.

Nickel soared to its strongest level since 2014 as a tropical storm headed for southern Philippines, China's biggest supplier, fuelling worries about declining port inventory of the stainless steel ingredient in the world's top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 2% to $8,722.50 a tonne by 0701 GMT, after hitting $8,737 earlier in the day, and was set for its third successive weekly advance.

Copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading 2.5% higher at 64,170 yuan ($9,929.90) a tonne, after touching 64,330 yuan, the highest level since 2011.

"The global copper inventory is generally at a low level," analysts at Huatai Futures in China said in a note, adding that China's demand was expected to remain robust after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that ended on Wednesday.

"There may be a temporary shortage of supply" in China, the analysts said.

* A weaker dollar also helped boost the appeal of greenback-priced metals.

* Before the holiday, copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange had fallen 60% since September to below 80,000 tonnes. CU-STX-SGH

* Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses are near their lowest since 2005 at 76,025 tonnes while the premium for cash copper over three-month metal rose, suggesting tight nearby supply. MCUSTX-TOTAL, MCU0-3

* London nickel CMNI3 climbed as much as 2% to $19,535 a tonne, the highest since September 2014. Shanghai's most-active February nickel jumped 4% to 144,050 yuan a tonne.

* In Shanghai, tin SSNcv1 surged 6%, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8%, zinc SZNcv1 jumped 2.2%, and lead SPBcv1 added 0.6%.

* In London, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.8%, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.1%, and lead CMPB3 gained 0.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Devika Syamnath)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular