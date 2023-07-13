News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper prices touch three-week peak as US dollar dives

Credit: REUTERS/SIYI LIU

July 13, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, as of 0755 GMT

July 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit a three-week high on Thursday as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while traders showed tepid response to data that signalled a slump in China's imports of the metal.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended 1.3% higher at 68,610 yuan ($9,578.39) per metric ton, having hit its highest since June 21 earlier in the session at 68,710 yuan.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,525 per metric ton by 0756 GMT. The contract climbed to its highest since June 23 at $8,542 earlier in the session.

The dollar eased on Thursday, having posted its worst fall in five months in the previous session, as traders took surprisingly slow U.S. inflation as a signal that interest rate hikes could potentially finish by the end of the month.

"The prospect of the Fed finishing its rate hikes casts a much brighter light on the economic outlook. This comes as metals suffer various supply side issues," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL were last seen at 54,450 metric tons, the lowest since April 21.

In Chinese warehouses, tracked by Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH, copper inventories have started to rise, but only modestly and stocks - at 74,638 metric tons - are still 70% down from early-March levels.

Strong domestic production and weak demand restrained copper imports in top consumer China, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.3% to $2,266 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.4% to $21,390, zinc CMZN3 edged up 1.4% at $2,458.50, tin CMSN3 shed 0.9% to $28,800, while lead CMPB3 rose 1.3% to $2,112.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.3% to 18,305 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 2% to 166,890 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 increased 2.7% to 20,535 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 1% at 15,655 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.1% to 233,900 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1630 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.