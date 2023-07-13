METALS-Copper prices touch three-week peak as US dollar dives

Updates prices, as of 0755 GMT

July 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit a three-week high on Thursday as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while traders showed tepid response to data that signalled a slump in China's imports of the metal.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended 1.3% higher at 68,610 yuan ($9,578.39) per metric ton, having hit its highest since June 21 earlier in the session at 68,710 yuan.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,525 per metric ton by 0756 GMT. The contract climbed to its highest since June 23 at $8,542 earlier in the session.

The dollar eased on Thursday, having posted its worst fall in five months in the previous session, as traders took surprisingly slow U.S. inflation as a signal that interest rate hikes could potentially finish by the end of the month.

"The prospect of the Fed finishing its rate hikes casts a much brighter light on the economic outlook. This comes as metals suffer various supply side issues," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL were last seen at 54,450 metric tons, the lowest since April 21.

In Chinese warehouses, tracked by Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH, copper inventories have started to rise, but only modestly and stocks - at 74,638 metric tons - are still 70% down from early-March levels.

Strong domestic production and weak demand restrained copper imports in top consumer China, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.3% to $2,266 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.4% to $21,390, zinc CMZN3 edged up 1.4% at $2,458.50, tin CMSN3 shed 0.9% to $28,800, while lead CMPB3 rose 1.3% to $2,112.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.3% to 18,305 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 2% to 166,890 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 increased 2.7% to 20,535 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 1% at 15,655 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.1% to 233,900 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1630 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.