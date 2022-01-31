METALS-Copper prices tick up in trade thinned by China holiday

Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked higher on Monday as the dollar lost ground, but trading volumes were thin as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 inched up 0.6% to $9,560 per tonne by 1230 GMT, overcoming some early weakness.

"Trading will be relatively quiet throughout the whole week because of the Chinese New Year. But at the moment base metals are supported by benign equity markets and dollar pushing metals up," said Commerzbank commodity analyst Daniel Briesemann.

A weaker dollar supports demand for commodities it is priced in, while firmer stock markets point to a higher risk appetite from investors.

The industrial metal, considered an economic bellwether, was set for its biggest monthly loss since September as markets braced for higher U.S. interest rates.

THIN TRADE: The Shanghai Futures Exchange will reopen on Feb. 7.

ALUMINIUM: Benchmark prices CMAL3 for the lightweight metal fell 0.9% to $3,054 per tonne.

But it was on track for a monthly gain of more than 9%, the biggest since November 2020, on lower output, solid demand and concerns that an escalation of the Ukraine conflict could disrupt exports from major producer Russia.

CHINA: Growth in top metals consumer China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand, but the slight expansion offered some signs of resilience as the world's second-largest economy enters a likely bumpy new year.

COPPER POLL: Copper prices are set to languish this year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, weighed down by weaker demand as rising interest rates curb economic growth, while mines churn out more supply. COMMODITYPOLL01

TENSIONS: Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia, the continent's biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine.

Base metals producers in Europe, especially aluminium and zinc, are heavy users of power.

OTHER PRICES: Zinc CMZN3 added 0.9% to $3,634 per tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 0.2% to $2,267, tin CMSN3 was up 0.7% to $42,000 while nickel CMNI3 was up 0.4% to $22,430.

