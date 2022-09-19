METALS-Copper prices supported by slowing dollar rally

By Mai Nguyen

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, as a rally in the dollar ran out of gas and made the greenback-priced metal cheaper for holders of other currencies amid gloomy demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $7,784 a tonne by 0551 GMT and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.9% to 62,580 yuan ($8,925.85) a tonne.

The dollar index =USD was at 109.84 after hitting a high of 110.79 on Sept. 7 for the first time since mid-2002, with market participants awaiting key central bank meetings this week.

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, have dropped 28% from record highs hit in March, as tighter monetary policies to control rising inflation threaten to hurt growth and metals demand.

"Weakening investor sentiment and falling demand in light of slower global growth put downward pressures on prices," Fitch Solutions said in a note, revising down its copper price forecast for 2022 to $8,800 a tonne from $9,470 a tonne.

"Nevertheless, persistent supply issues in Latin America will prevent prices falling much further, and we expect copper to remain elevated by historical standards, averaging around $7,500 a tonne over Q4 2022."

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 increased 3.3% to 191,420 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 1.2% to 178,190 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 18,755 yuan a tonne.

China's aluminium imports in August dropped 19% from a year earlier to 200,440 tonnes, reflecting weaker import appetite amid record-high domestic production and tight overseas supply.

