METALS-Copper prices subdued as dollar gains some ground

Copper prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar held firm amid bets of several interest rate hikes this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,713.5 a tonne by 0310 GMT. Prices fell 2.4% on Friday, its biggest decline since Nov. 26.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.1% to 69,950 yuan ($11,014.19) a tonne.

The dollar held to gains, after bouncing off a more than two-month low in the previous session, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. [USD/]

However further declines were limited by persistently low inventory levels. On-warrant LME copper inventories were at 78,375 tonnes, down 67% from August highs.

Stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange were at 30,330 tonnes, hovering close to their lowest level since 2009.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium edged 0.2% higher to $2,983 a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to $22,005 a tonne, lead edged 0.4% higher to $2,364, zinc was down 0.2% at $3,512.5 and tin gained 0.4% to $40,510.

* The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract jumped to $376.50 per tonne, highest since April 2009, suggesting tightness in nearby supplies. Meanwhile nickel inventories in LME-registered warehouses were at 97,746 tonnes, the lowest since December 2019.

* Stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses are close to record lows at 4,711 tonnes.

* ShFE aluminium fell 0.7% to 21,075 yuan a tonne, nickel was down 1.3% at 161,990 yuan, zinc dropped 1.9% to 24,445 yuan, lead rose 0.4% to 15,640 yuan and tin dipped 0.5% to 305,480 yuan.

* China's aluminium output for 2021 hit a record high, official data showed on Monday, though monthly output in December fell from the corresponding period in the previous year.

* China's economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets were choppy on Monday as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to again ease monetary policy. [MKTS/GLOB]

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels

World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to Jan. 22)

Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18)

