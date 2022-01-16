METALS-Copper prices subdued as dollar gains some ground
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar held firm amid bets of several interest rate hikes this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange
The dollar held to gains, after bouncing off a more than two-month low in the previous session, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. [USD/]
However further declines were limited by persistently low
inventory levels. On-warrant LME copper inventories
Stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium
* The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract
* Stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses
* ShFE aluminium
* China's aluminium output for 2021 hit a record high, official data showed on Monday, though monthly output in December fell from the corresponding period in the previous year.
* China's economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets were choppy on Monday as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to again ease monetary policy. [MKTS/GLOB]
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels
World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to Jan. 22)
Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18)
