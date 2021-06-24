METALS-Copper prices slip on U.S. inflation jitters

Updates prices, changes dateline from HANOI

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Copper fell for the first time this week on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered investor jitters about the timing of interest rate increases, which could sap demand for metals.

Three-month benchmark copper CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $9,428 per tonne by 1120 GMT. Prices for the metal used in the power and construction industries have eased about 12% from a record high of $10,747.50 a tonne reached in May.

"The market still looking at clues to see what the Fed's temperature is with regards to rates," said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

"The fundamentals for copper still look good but the sentiment changed slightly with some of hawkish comments from the Fed and the release of copper from Chinese reserves."

The dollar .DXY edged lower but remained near a two-month high, still making copper which is priced in the U.S. greenback less attractive to global buyers. FRX/

Also weighing on prices was a plan by China's state reserves administration to auction its reserves of copper, zinc and aluminium on July 5-6 in a bid to cool surging prices.

INVENTORIES: On-warrant stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses registered climbed to their highest since June 2020 at 185,200 tonnes.

The amount of cancelled warrants, metal earmarked for delivery, was at 5% of total stocks, which was its lowest since September 2011. MCUSTX-TOTAL

NICKEL: Indonesia is considering a plan to restrict construction of smelters producing nickel pig iron or ferronickel to optimise use of its limited ore reserves for higher-value products, a senior mining ministry official said.

LME nickel CMNI3 added 0.7% to $18,190 per tonne.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.7% at $2,423 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was 0.5% higher at $2,859.50, lead CMPB3 gained 0.6% to $2,205 while tin CMSN3 lost 0.4% to $30,290.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by David Evans)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com))

