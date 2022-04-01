METALS-Copper prices slip on China's gloomy factory activity data

Updates prices

April 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped on Friday as demand worries rose after data showed factory activity in top metals consumer China slumped last month at the fastest pace in two years, with a firm U.S. dollar also weighing on sentiment.

Other base metals also fell as investors were cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day that could cement the potential for a 50 basis-point Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1.2% at $10,256 a tonne, as of 0707 GMT, after two days of gains.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trade 0.5% lower at 73,160 yuan ($11,514.55) a tonne, after ending March with its eighth straight quarterly gain.

Manufacturing conditions in China deteriorated in March amid the Ukraine crisis and resurgence in domestic coronavirus cases that hit both external and domestic demand, mirroring the overall situation in Asia.

"The ongoing presence of COVID-19 despite vaccinations is expected to continue to impact both the supply and demand side of the equation for base metals this year, with countries that practise zero tolerance, such as China, most at risk," said Natalie Scott-Gray, senior analyst at broker StoneX.

DOLLAR: The dollar extended a rebound versus major peers on Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs data. A strong dollar currency makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive to users of other currencies.

CHINA: China's financial hub Shanghai was on Friday set to expand COVID-19 curbs to include the western half of the city and extend restrictions in the east where people have already been forced to stay home since Monday.

LME PRICES: Aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.1% to $3,486 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.2% to $4,182, lead CMPB3 gained 0.1% to $2,419, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.8% to $42,550. Nickel CMNI3 was virtually flat at $32,105.

SHANGHAI PRICES: Aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7%, while zinc SZNcv1 was also nearly flat, but nickel SNIcv1 slumped 1.5%, lead SPBcv1 dropped 0.4%, and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.9%.

($1 = 6.3537 Chinese yuan)

