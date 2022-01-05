METALS-Copper prices slip as U.S. Fed's hawkish signal lifts dollar

Commodities
Copper prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting signalled that the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as the
dollar firmed after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
meeting signalled that the central bank may raise interest rates
sooner than expected. 
    While a firmer U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced metals
more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate
hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery
in the world's biggest economy.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was
down 0.5% at $9,648.5 a tonne, as of 0300 GMT. The most-traded
February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
<SCFcv1> slipped 0.7% to 69,730 yuan ($10,944.05) a tonne.
    A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might
require the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected,
policymakers said in the December meeting, fuelling expectations
of a rate hike in March. [nL1N2TL203] [nL1N2TL203]
    Fed's hawkish signal helped buoy the dollar index <=USD>
with the greenback hovering near a five-year high to the yen.
[USD/]
    Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium <CMAL3> eased
0.3% to $2,912.5 a tonne, nickel <CMNI3> fell 0.9% to $20,465 a
tonne, lead <CMPB3> was down 0.3% at $2,280.5 a tonne, zinc
<CMZN3> dipped 0.5% to $3,571.5 a tonne and tin <CMSN3> edged up
0.2% to $39,360 a tonne.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> rose 2.2% to 20,735 yuan a tonne,
nickel <SNIcv1> slipped 1.7% to 150,900 yuan, zinc <SZNcv1> was
up 0.4% at 24,470 yuan and lead <SPBcv1> fell 1% to 15,120 yuan.
Tin <SSNcv1> edged 0.2% higher to 295,880 yuan a tonne. 
    * Indonesian authorities postponed a meeting with coal
mining companies on Wednesday, as scores of ships moored off the
coast remained in limbo as they waited to see whether the
government would lift a ban on coal exports. [nL1N2TL0DL]
    * Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd <S32.AX> said on
Thursday it would spend about $70 million to restart the Alumar
aluminium smelter in Brazil with its joint venture partner Alcoa
Corp <AA.N>.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
[TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]     
        
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares fell on Thursday, extending a global slump
after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a
faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns
about persistent inflation. [MKTS/GLOB]

    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700  Germany  Industrial Orders MM  Nov
    0930  UK       Reserve Assets Total  Dec
    1300  Germany  CPI Prelim YY         Dec
    1300  Germany  HICP Prelim YY        Dec
    1330  US       International Trade   Nov
    1330  US       Initial Jobless Clm   Weekly
    1500  US       Factory Orders MM     Nov
    1500  US       ISM Non-Mfg PMI       Dec

    
    ($1 = 6.3715 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
 ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223
8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:
eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
(( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
 LME price overview      <RING=> COMEX copper futures  <0#HG:>
 All metals news         [MTL]   All commodities news      [C] 
 Foreign exchange rates <FX=>    SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>))

Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

