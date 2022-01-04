METALS-Copper prices slip as firm dollar, Omicron worries weigh

By Eileen Soreng

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, often viewed as a gauge of global economic health, fell on Tuesday pressured by a stronger dollar, while uncertainty over the impact of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant also weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1% at $9,624.5 a tonne by 0515 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest level since Dec. 24.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 69,770 yuan ($10,950.33) a tonne.

Expectations are for the U.S. dollar to strengthen this year and a strengthening dollar may curb further price rallies in industrial metals, said Wong Min Hao, a commodities manager with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

Alongside concerns over the persisting coronavirus situation, economic growth in major consumer China will also be in focus this year and its central bank's actions will likely affect market sentiment, he added.

The dollar index =USD held firm, after rising 0.6% in the previous session, underpinned by a jump in Treasury yields as traders bet on an early U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike. USD/

While a firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an early rate rise could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Other industrial metals also fell on the day with LME aluminium CMAL3 down 0.2% at $2,800.5 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 0.8% lower at $20,590 a tonne.

LME lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $2,292 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was down 0.7% at $38,600 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $3,529 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 20,240 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.1% to 151,430 yuan and tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.4% to 289,780 yuan. Zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.4% at 24,135 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.2% to 15,395 yuan.

* China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.3715 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.