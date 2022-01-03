METALS-Copper prices slip as dollar strength, rising Omicron cases weigh

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar, while a rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus cases worldwide also weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1% at $9,619 a tonne by 0240 GMT, its lowest level since Dec. 24. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 69,760 yuan ($10,948.07) a tonne.

The dollar index =USD held firm, after rising 0.6% in the previous session, underpinned by a jump in Treasury yields overnight, as traders bet on an early U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike. USD/

While a firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an early rate rise could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.9% to $2,782 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 slipped 1.3% to $20,495 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was down 0.6% at $2,289.5 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was 1.3% lower at $38,340 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.7% to $3,511 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.2% to 20,170 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.4% to 150,900 yuan and tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.4% to 289,620 yuan. Zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.6% at 24,095 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.3% at 15,410 yuan.

* China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were firmer, following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Dec

0855 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chng SA Dec

0930 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final Dec

1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Dec

($1 = 6.3719 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.