METALS-Copper prices set for weekly gain on US rate-cut hopes

Credit: REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

December 15, 2023 — 02:53 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds quotes and details

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Copper was on track for a weekly gain on Friday, partly helped by a surge in the metal's prices in the previous session, as expectations of lower U.S. interest rates in 2024 weighed on the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.1% to $8,558.50 per metric ton by 0712 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose nearly 1% to 68,630 yuan ($9,652.33) a ton.

LME copper rose the most since Jan. 9 on Thursday and has been up 1.3% so far on a weekly basis.

The dollar was set for its steepest weekly drop against major currencies since July, weighed by growing prospects of U.S. rate cuts next year, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

"The U.S. dollar continued to fall, which was good for non-ferrous metal prices ... It is expected that short-term copper prices will remain high," said Jinrui Futures in a note.

LME zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $2,511.50 a metric ton, lead CMPB3 increased 0.6% to $2,080.50, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.5% to $2,220, while nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $16,870, and tin CMSN3 dropped 0.7% to $25,200.

On a weekly basis, LME aluminium was on track for its biggest gain since Sept. 29.

LME zinc climbed the most week-on-week since July 28. Lead was up 2.7% so far this week and set to snap a third weekly drop.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.9% to 18,740 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 0.4% to 132,080 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 20,870 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.6% at 15,655 yuan while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.2% to 207,770 yuan.

SHFE copper rose 1.3% on a weekly basis, the best week since Nov. 3. Aluminium gained 1.8%, the biggest weekly gain since Sept. 1. Lead advanced 0.8% this week after logging three consecutive weekly losses.

($1 = 7.1102 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

