METALS-Copper prices set for third weekly drop on demand concerns

May 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday were on track for a third consecutive weekly drop, as tepid demand in top consumer China and improving supply pressured the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $8,543.50 a tonne by 0322 GMT as the dollar slipped, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. But the contract was down 0.7% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 66,570 yuan ($9,635.40) a tonne and was down 0.4% on a weekly basis, on track for its third straight weekly decline.

China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in April as orders fell and poor domestic demand dragged on the sprawling manufacturing sector, a major consumer of metals, while copper scrap supply in China is improving, analysts said.

Still, prices were cushioned by a softer dollar as traders priced in more aggressive rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% at $2,291.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 climbed 1% to $25,860 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.6% to $2,639 a tonne, lead CMPB3 increased 0.8% to $2,119 a tonne, while nickel CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $23,965 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 18,280 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.4% to 182,680 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.3% to 15,315 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.2% to 207,210 yuan a tonne while zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.5% to 21,250 yuan a tonne.

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM March

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA March

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA March

0830 UK All-Sector PMI April

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls April

1230 US Unemployment Rate April

($1 = 6.9089 yuan)

