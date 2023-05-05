News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper prices set for third straight weekly drop on demand concerns

Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

May 05, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds quotes

May 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday were on track for a third consecutive weekly drop, as tepid demand in top consumer China and improving supply pressured the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.8% at $8,562 a tonne as of 0604 GMT as the dollar slipped, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. But the contract was down 0.4% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.2% to 66,850 yuan ($9,671.87) a tonne and was down 0.1% on a weekly basis, on track for its third straight week of declines.

China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in April as orders fell and poor domestic demand dragged on the manufacturing sector, a major consumer of metals, while copper scrap supply in China is improving, analysts said.

"The recovery momentum has slowed down... There is a strong certainty that the production of scrap copper smelting on the supply side will remain at a relatively high level in the second quarter, while the consumption side has weakened from the previous quarter," Chinese brokerage Jinrui Futures said in a note.

Still, prices were cushioned by a softer dollar as traders priced in rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% to $2,291.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 climbed 1.9% to $26,090 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1% to $2,648 a tonne, lead CMPB3 increased 0.8% to $2,118.50 a tonne, and nickel CMNI3advanced 0.8% to $24,195 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.8% to 18,295 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.1% to 183,290 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.2% to 15,335 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 0.6% to 208,550 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.9% to 21,335 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9118 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sonia Cheema)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.