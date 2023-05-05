METALS-Copper prices set for third straight weekly drop on demand concerns

Updates prices, adds quotes

May 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday were on track for a third consecutive weekly drop, as tepid demand in top consumer China and improving supply pressured the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.8% at $8,562 a tonne as of 0604 GMT as the dollar slipped, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. But the contract was down 0.4% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.2% to 66,850 yuan ($9,671.87) a tonne and was down 0.1% on a weekly basis, on track for its third straight week of declines.

China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in April as orders fell and poor domestic demand dragged on the manufacturing sector, a major consumer of metals, while copper scrap supply in China is improving, analysts said.

"The recovery momentum has slowed down... There is a strong certainty that the production of scrap copper smelting on the supply side will remain at a relatively high level in the second quarter, while the consumption side has weakened from the previous quarter," Chinese brokerage Jinrui Futures said in a note.

Still, prices were cushioned by a softer dollar as traders priced in rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% to $2,291.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 climbed 1.9% to $26,090 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1% to $2,648 a tonne, lead CMPB3 increased 0.8% to $2,118.50 a tonne, and nickel CMNI3advanced 0.8% to $24,195 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.8% to 18,295 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.1% to 183,290 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.2% to 15,335 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 0.6% to 208,550 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.9% to 21,335 yuan a tonne.

