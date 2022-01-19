METALS-Copper prices rise on stimulus hopes in top consumer China

(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices firmed on Wednesday, supported by expectations of further policy easing in top metals consumer China offsetting pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar and an uptick in inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,718.5 a tonne by 0610 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.1% to 70,090 yuan ($11,040.23) a tonne.

Sentiment in the metals market was supported by expectations of more rate cuts in China, analysts at ANZ said in a note. "Together with further measures, GDP growth should stabilise this year."

China's central bank will roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy, vice governor Liu Guoqiang said on Tuesday, following the latest rate cut.

The dollar was steady after rising 0.5% on Tuesday, bolstered by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields in anticipation of rising interest rates. [USD/]

Meanwhile, copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses climbed to their highest in two months at 94,525 tonnes, easing some concerns about supply tightness.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $3,022 a tonne, nickel was up 1% at $22,280, lead rose 0.1% to $2,325, zinc was flat at $3,568 and tin fell 0.7% to $42,000.

* ShFE aluminium gained 1.2% to 21,500 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.4% to 164,110 yuan, zinc was 1.4% higher at 24,810 yuan and lead shed 1% to 15,475 yuan. Tin was up 1.3% at 318,120 yuan a tonne, having earlier hit a record high of 319,870 yuan.

* Nickel inventories in LME-registered warehouses declined further to 94,872 tonnes, the lowest since December 2019. Supply worries kept the premium for LME cash nickel to the three-month contract near its highest in more than a decade at $370 per tonne.

* China's copper exports rose to an annual record of 932,451 tonnes in 2021, according to customs data.

* China's aluminium imports in December eased from the previous month, snapping three consecutive monthly gains, although imported volumes were strong enough to solidify 2021's position as a record year of shipments.

