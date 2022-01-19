METALS-Copper prices rise on stimulus hopes in top consumer China
By Eileen Soreng
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices firmed on Wednesday, supported by expectations of further policy easing in top metals consumer China offsetting pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar and an uptick in inventories.
Sentiment in the metals market was supported by expectations of more rate cuts in China, analysts at ANZ said in a note. "Together with further measures, GDP growth should stabilise this year."
China's central bank will roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy, vice governor Liu Guoqiang said on Tuesday, following the latest rate cut.
The dollar was steady after rising 0.5% on Tuesday, bolstered by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields in anticipation of rising interest rates. [USD/]
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's copper exports rose to an annual record of 932,451 tonnes in 2021, according to customs data.
* China's aluminium imports in December eased from the previous month, snapping three consecutive monthly gains, although imported volumes were strong enough to solidify 2021's position as a record year of shipments.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [MET/L] ($1 = 6.3486 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)
