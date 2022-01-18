METALS-Copper prices rise on stimulus hopes in top consumer China
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London inched higher on Wednesday, supported by expectations of further policy easing in top metals consumer China, although gains were capped by a firmer U.S. dollar.
China's central bank will roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy, vice governor Liu Guoqiang said on Tuesday, following the latest rate cut.
The dollar was steady after rising 0.5% on Tuesday, bolstered by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields in anticipation of rising interest rates. [USD/]
* China's copper exports rose to an annual record of 932,451 tonnes in 2021, according to customs data.
* China's aluminium imports in December eased from the previous month, snapping three monthly gains, although imported volumes were strong enough to solidify 2021's position as a record year of shipments.
* Industry association Eurometaux has asked EU policymakers to allow member states to support domestic producers of aluminium, zinc and silicon with state aid to ensure supplies of the metals crucial for the transition to low carbon energy.
* Asia's share markets struggled as U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh two-year highs and a global technology stock sell-off unsettled investors worrying about inflation and bracing for tighter U.S. monetary policy. [MKTS/GLOB]
($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
