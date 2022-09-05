METALS-Copper prices rise on expectations of Chinese stimulus

Commodities

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as policymakers in top consumer China said they would accelerate infrastructure investment, potentially driving up demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $7,678 a tonne by 0259 GMT, and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.3% to 60,850 yuan ($8,773.45) a tonne.

Chinese officials said the third quarter of this year is crucial for rolling out stimulus measures and promised fresh policy steps to follow a stimulus package released in May.

LME lead CMPB3 rose 1.2% to $1,898 a tonne, aluminium increased 0.3% to $2,293 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.3% to $3,207 a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5.2% to 174,040 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 rose 2.2% to 24,280 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 increased 2.2% to 178,610 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.7% at 18,380 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 rose to $77.50 a tonne on Monday, the highest since December 2021, signalling tightening supply of immediately available material on the LME warehouses.

Copper inventories in China bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON fell to their lowest on record at 142,200 tonnes.

Meanwhile in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, copper output in July fell 6.6% year-over-year to 195,234 tonnes after two of the country's largest mines underperformed.

($1 = 6.9357 yuan)

