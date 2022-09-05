METALS-Copper prices rise on expectations of Chinese stimulus

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as policymakers in top consumer China said they would accelerate infrastructure investment, potentially driving up demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $7,678 a tonne by 0259 GMT, and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.3% to 60,850 yuan ($8,773.45) a tonne.

Chinese officials said the third quarter of this year is crucial for rolling out stimulus measures and promised fresh policy steps to follow a stimulus package released in May.

LME lead CMPB3 rose 1.2% to $1,898 a tonne, aluminium increased 0.3% to $2,293 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.3% to $3,207 a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5.2% to 174,040 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 rose 2.2% to 24,280 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 increased 2.2% to 178,610 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.7% at 18,380 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 rose to $77.50 a tonne on Monday, the highest since December 2021, signalling tightening supply of immediately available material on the LME warehouses.

Copper inventories in China bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON fell to their lowest on record at 142,200 tonnes.

Meanwhile in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, copper output in July fell 6.6% year-over-year to 195,234 tonnes after two of the country's largest mines underperformed.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Sept

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM July

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA July

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA July

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Aug

1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs Aug

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug

($1 = 6.9357 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

