METALS-Copper prices retreat as Fed rate hike jitters offset demand prospect

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - London copper slid on Friday, as fears over another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in November offset a solid demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.8% to $7,503.50 a tonne by 0458 GMT, reversing gains from Thursday.

Overnight U.S. data showing a persistently tight labour market, and hawkish comments from Fed officials bolstered concerns about the Fed hiking rates and potentially tilting the economy into a recession.

The Fed is not done raising its short-term rate target as high inflation persists, Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said.

With the economic sector absorbing the hardest hit from the aggressive rate hikes, existing U.S. homes sales slid for an eighth straight month in September and will likely fall further.

"Again, fears of interest rate rises dampened risk appetite," a China-based futures trader said. "But the tight supply and solid demand could prevent it from any sharp fall."

The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group said on Wednesday.