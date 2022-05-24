METALS-Copper prices retreat as China lockdowns fuel demand concerns

By Brijesh Patel

May 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Tuesday after scaling to a 2-1/2-week high in the previous session, as rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in top consumer China stoked demand worries, although a pullback in the U.S. dollar limited losses.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% at $9,466 a tonne, as of 0707 GMT. Prices of the metal, which is used in the power and construction industries, rose to their highest since May 5 at $9,565 on Monday.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading down 0.4% to 71,770 yuan ($10,752.38) a tonne.

"China has announced a raft of stimulus package to support the economy. That is bullish and another tailwind is the weak dollar," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

The dollar =USD weakened 0.3% to a near one-month low against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. USD/FRX/

The safe-haven greenback has been falling broadly alongside a decline in Treasury yields US10YT=RR from multi-year peaks, with aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve already priced in.

"But the Biden administration has warned China of reimposing the tariffs of Trump era if the China-Taiwan situation deteriorates. Also, Beijing yesterday reported the highest COVID-infected numbers."

Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end its month-old COVID-19 outbreak as fresh signs of frustration emerged in Shanghai, where some bemoaned unfair curbs with the city of 25 million preparing to lift a prolonged lockdown in just over a week.

SUPPORT: China will broaden its tax credit rebates, postpone social security payments and loan repayments, roll out more investment projects and take other steps to support the economy, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday.

DATA: Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in three months in May, as supply bottlenecks due to shortages of parts and China's lockdowns caused output and new orders growth to slow.

POLL: China's property market woes are likely to worsen this year with prices remaining flat and sales and investment falling further, a Reuters poll showed.

NICKEL: Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM expects a global nickel market surplus of 37,000 tonnes in 2022, it said on Monday, lowering its estimate from its February forecast.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.8% to $2,932 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $3,771, nickel CMNI3 slipped 3.1% to $26,860, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.6% to $2,179, and tin CMSN3 fell 1.6% to $34,070.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 slumped 2%, zinc SZNcv1 slipped 0.9%, nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.9%, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.5%, while tin SSNcv1 fell 2.4%.

($1 = 6.6748 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.