METALS-Copper prices rebound on surprising China factory growth

June 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday, as a private sector survey showing unexpected factory activity growth in top metals consumer China boosted sentiment and eased worries about weak demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.2% to $8,182 a tonne by 0610 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 1.3% to 65,660 yuan ($9,499.28) a tonne.

China's factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May from decline, a private sector survey showed, driven by improved production and demand, helping struggling firms that have been hit by slumping profits.

"Caixin PMI rebounded above 50, supporting market sentiment this morning. We believe macroeconomic developments to drive prices in the short-term, while fundamentals remain mixed," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

"A sustained upside move requires an upturn in China's economic indicators and policy supports. Any further disappointment could see prices dipping below $8,000 a tonne."

The dollar weakened from a two-month high amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this month. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME nickel CMNI3 rose 1.6% to $20,920 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 increased 1.5% to $2,283, lead CMPB3 was up 1% at $2,033 a tonne, tin CMSN3 advanced 0.7% to $25,620 a tonne and aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.3% to $2,253.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.9% to 18,280 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.6% to 19,260 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.7% to 208,930 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.5% to 159,280 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 fell 0.3% to 15,155 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)

