METALS-Copper prices rebound on hopes of Chinese demand recovery

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Thursday as traders assessed the prospects of higher consumption from downstream sector in top consumer China picking up pace in a few weeks.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
Investors have been betting on a recovery in China after the country removed its strict COVID-19 restrictions. Demand could start rebounding later in February when workers return from their Lunar New Year holiday break.
Also supporting prices is LME copper inventory
LME aluminium
SHFE aluminium fell 1% to 18,915 yuan a tonne, zinc
