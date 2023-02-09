METALS-Copper prices rebound on hopes of Chinese demand recovery

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Thursday as traders assessed the prospects of higher consumption from downstream sector in top consumer China picking up pace in a few weeks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $8,963 a tonne by 0345 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2% to 68,360 yuan ($10,070.27) a tonne.

Investors have been betting on a recovery in China after the country removed its strict COVID-19 restrictions. Demand could start rebounding later in February when workers return from their Lunar New Year holiday break.

Also supporting prices is LME copper inventory falling to 65,100 tonnes, their lowest since November 2005.

LME aluminium edged down 0.2% at $2,476.50 a tonne, tin fell 0.3% to $27,540 a tonne, zinc rose 0.6% to $3,150 a tonne, lead advanced 0.9% to $2,139.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium fell 1% to 18,915 yuan a tonne, zinc declined 0.6% to 23,280 yuan a tonne, tin shed 1% to 217,010 yuan a tonne while nickel rose 0.1% to 210,190 yuan a tonne and lead increased 0.2% to 15,255 yuan a tonne.

