METALS-Copper prices rebound on China stimulus optimism, firm equities
By Brijesh Patel
June 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday alongside a rebound in equities and hopes of more economic stimulus in top metals consumer China, although lingering recession fears kept gains in check.
China will roll out tools in its policy reserve in a timely way to cope with economic challenges, a state planner official said on Tuesday.
Asian shares swung into positive territory in afternoon trade, propelled by China's decision to ease some quarantine requirements for international arrivals. [MKTS/GLOB]
"Copper is in wait-and-watch mode after a recent fall due to COVID-19 resurgence in China and central banks around the world rising rates, inducing fear of recession," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
GROWTH: Expectations of rapid interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, to combat soaring inflation have battered equities and commodities in recent weeks.
COVID: Beijing said it would allow schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19.
DOLLAR: The dollar index slipped 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]
COPPER: Chilean state-owned Codelco will adjust its strategy to produce more sustainable copper and meet the Andean country's growing environmental demands.
