METALS-Copper prices rebound on China stimulus optimism, firm equities

By Brijesh Patel

June 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday alongside a rebound in equities and hopes of more economic stimulus in top metals consumer China, although lingering recession fears kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $8,475 a tonne, as of 0754 GMT, recouping early losses of 1%.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading rose 2.2% to 64,890 yuan ($9,707.39) a tonne.

China will roll out tools in its policy reserve in a timely way to cope with economic challenges, a state planner official said on Tuesday.

Asian shares swung into positive territory in afternoon trade, propelled by China's decision to ease some quarantine requirements for international arrivals. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Copper is in wait-and-watch mode after a recent fall due to COVID-19 resurgence in China and central banks around the world rising rates, inducing fear of recession," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"A rebound in prices is possible, but the sustainability is challenging. The $8,000 per tonne level looks to be a good support with LME inventories at multi year low."

GROWTH: Expectations of rapid interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, to combat soaring inflation have battered equities and commodities in recent weeks.

COVID: Beijing said it would allow schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19.

DOLLAR: The dollar index slipped 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]

COPPER: Chilean state-owned Codelco will adjust its strategy to produce more sustainable copper and meet the Andean country's growing environmental demands.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.2% to $2,499 a tonne, zinc gained 1.8% to $3,376.50, lead edged 0.1% lower to $2,001.50, nickel climbed 2% to $23,330, and tin rose 2.4% to $27,645.

Shanghai aluminium gained 2.3%, zinc rose 3.5%, nickel climbed 5.9%, lead gained 1.5% and tin jumped 8.5%.

