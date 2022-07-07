METALS-Copper prices rebound after selloff on recession fears

(Adds comments, details, and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

July 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Thursday as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar prompted some investors to return to the market after heightened recession fears sent the red metal to its lowest level in nearly 20 months.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 3% at $7,748 a tonne, as of 0452 GMT, after hitting its lowest since November 2020 at $7,291.50 on Wednesday.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai rose 2.3% to 59,210 yuan ($8,837.05) a tonne by midday trade.

"We are seeing some bit of softening trend in the U.S. dollar index and a bit of short-covering after a broad-based selloff in commodities," said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities.

"Overall, the sentiment is still bearish because global growth is faltering. There are supply disruptions, but demand destruction is far bigger than the supply concerns, hence, we are going to see further downside."

The dollar slipped 0.2% after scaling a 20-year peak against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals slightly less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

GROWTH: The head of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said global economy outlook had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks.

INTEREST RATES: Central banks around the world are raising interest rates sharply to rein in soaring inflation, restraining economic growth.

FED: A deteriorating inflation situation prompted Federal Reserve officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase, minutes of the U.S. central bank's June 14-15 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

OUTPUT: Peru said its copper output fell 11.2% in May from a year ago after a stoppage at its Las Bambas mine and lower quality production in other deposits.

COVID: China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the country with mass testing and fresh restrictions.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 1.1% to $2,436 a tonne, zinc gained 3.1% to $3,089.50, lead rose 1.2% to $1,993, and tin jumped 6% to $26,195.

Shanghai aluminium rose 1.2%, zinc climbed 3.7%, nickel gained 1.3%, lead rose 1.1%, and tin gained 1.3%.

