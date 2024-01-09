METALS-Copper prices range-bound as investors await key data

Updates prices

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved sideways on Tuesday amid a lack of market-moving catalysts and as traders awaited money supply data from top consumer China and U.S. inflation numbers this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.4% to $8,416.50 per metric ton by 0808 GMT, having risen as much as 0.4% earlier in the session.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed nearly flat at 68,220 yuan ($9,530.46) a ton.

"It (copper) is pushed around by spurts of buying or selling. Algorithmic market makers are moving prices around based on their inventory," said a metals trader.

"We're waiting for China's M2 money supply and new yuan loans numbers ... and U.S. consumer price index data on Thursday," said the trader.

The dollar edged up in Asian trading hours. Earlier in the day, the index eased as traders reaffirmed their bets for a slew of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year on expectations that inflation in the U.S. is easing sufficiently.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged 0.1% lower to $2,234.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.2% to $16,270, while zinc CMZN3 was up 0.4% at $2,519, lead CMPB3 was 0.3% higher at $2,069.50, and tin CMSN3 was nearly flat at $24,490.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1% to 125,750 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.5% at 16,185 yuan while aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.8% to 18,970 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 21,220 yuan and tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.1% to 203,820 yuan.

The SHFE alumina February contract SAOG4 dropped as much as 6.5% to 3,187 yuan a ton, near a two-week low. The contract jumped 13% last month on raw material bauxite supply worry in major producer Guinea.

LME aluminium inventories MALSTX-TOTAL climbed to 569,100 tons, the highest since June 2023. Nickel stockpiles in LME warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL rose to 64,896 tons, the highest since July 2022.

($1 = 7.1581 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

