Commodities

METALS-Copper prices leap from 20-month lows on Chinese stimulus hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

News of possible stimulus measures in China on Thursday pushed copper prices up sharply from a 20-month low the day before, but many analysts expect further declines as rising interest rates stifle global economic growth.

(Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - News of possible stimulus measures in China on Thursday pushed copper prices up sharply from a 20-month low the day before, but many analysts expect further declines as rising interest rates stifle global economic growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 4.1% at $7,829 a tonne at 0955 GMT after Bloomberg News reported that China, the biggest metals consumer, was considering measures worth $220 billion.

While the 4.1% rise is the biggest daily gain since February 2021, copper is still down nearly 3% this week and nearly 30% from a high of $10,845 in March.

On Wednesday, prices touched $7,291.50, the lowest since November 2020.

"Copper is most exposed to an economic slowdown and prices could fall below $6,000/t in the coming months in our base case," analysts at Bank of America wrote in a research note.

"If Europe runs out of gas, a risk, prices could decline to $4,500/t."

MARKETS: Global shares rose, but are still down around 20% this year. [MKTS/GLOB]

INTEREST RATES: Central bankers are determined to raise rates to bring sky-high inflation under control.

RECESSION: International Monetary Fund (IMF) head said the economic outlook had "darkened significantly" and could not rule out a possible global recession next year.

FACTORIES: German industrial production rose less than expected in May, adding to a run of weak manufacturing data around the world.

DOLLAR: The dollar is near 20-year highs and expected to remain strong for at least the next three months, making dollar-priced metals costlier for non-U.S. buyers. [FRX/]

CITI: "A timely and decisive rollout of stimulus measures (over and above what has been announced) from China is required to support prices at current levels," analysts at Citi said in a note. "Without it, prices will grind lower."

PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,420 a tonne, zinc was up 3.1% to $3,091, nickel added 2.3% to $22,350, lead was 1.3% higher at $1,995 and tin was up 4.6% at $25,850.

Prices of all the metals except nickel are down sharply this year. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular