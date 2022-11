METALS-Copper prices jump nearly 2% on global supply woes

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday, lifted by supply jitters from production disruptions in Peru — the world's second-largest copper producer — and thin inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 1.8% to $7,698 a tonne, as of 0527 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.5% to 63,700 yuan ($8,773.98) tonne.

The huge Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, owned by Chinese miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK, has started to reduce operations due to recent blockades, the mine said in a statement on Thursday.

Las Bambas, whose operations have often been disrupted by protests from neighboring indigenous communities, accounts for 2% of global copper supply.

Total copper production in Chile, the world's biggest producer, fell 4.3% in September to 428,300 tonnes, according to the government body Cochilco.

"The news in Peru certainly added some concerns over copper supply, especially in today's tight supplied market," a China-based copper producer said.

Copper stocks in LME warehouse dropped 8,250 tonnes on Thursday to 9,3975 tonnes, the lowest since April. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Among other metals, SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 1.1% to 18,210 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 2.5% at 23,380 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 held at 192,510 yuan a tonne.

However, some caution persisted among investors due to worries about metals' demand amid recession threats.

The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but warned investors that the risk of Britain's longest recession in at least a century means borrowing costs are likely to rise less than they expect.

The U.S. payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, is also on investors' radar. Any upside surprise will likely reinforce the Fed's hawkish outlook.

Economists polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to have increased by 200,000 jobs in October.

LME aluminium CMAL3 added 1.3% to $2,293.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 1.1% to $17,950 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 rose 2.4% to $2,784 a tonne.

($1 = 7.2601 Chinese yuan)

