Commodities

METALS-Copper prices hover near 17-month low as slowdown fears mount

Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

London copper prices hovered near a 17-month low on Monday, as soaring inflation and tepid factory data renewed fears of aggressive rate hikes and global economic slowdown, hitting demand for metals.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
held its ground at $8,040 a tonne, as of 0227 GMT, after hitting
its lowest since February 2021 at $7,955 on Friday.
    * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
<SCFcv1> fell 1.9% to 61,400 yuan ($9,166.78) a tonne.
    * From the United States to the euro zone, activity at
factories slowed to levels last seen during the initial wave of
the pandemic. [nL1N2YI18Z]
    * Euro zone inflation hit a record high in June as price
pressures broadened, and its peak could still be months away,
firming the case for rapid European Central Bank rate hikes
starting this month. [nL8N2YI1C5]
    * U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in
June, with a measure of new orders contracting for the first
time in two years, signs that the economy was cooling amid
aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
[nL1N2YI17G] 
    * The dollar kept trade-sensitive currencies pinned near
multi-year lows on Monday and the euro was under pressure as
investors sought safety due to worries about slowing global
growth. [USD/]
    * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more
expensive for other currency holders. 
    * Chile's finance minister Mario Marcel on Friday introduced
a tax reform bill that increases copper mining royalties on
companies that produce more than 50,000 tonnes a year and raises
taxes on high-income earners. [nL1N2YI1HC]
    * Cities in eastern China tightened COVID-19 curbs on Sunday
as coronavirus clusters emerge, posing a new threat to China's
economic recovery under the government's strict zero-COVID
policy. [nL1N2YK00U]

    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian share markets started cautiously on Monday as a run
of soft U.S. data suggested downside risks for this week's June
payrolls report, while the hubbub over possible recession was
still driving a relief rally in government bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
        
    ($1 = 6.6981 yuan)

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
 ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848
5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:
Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
