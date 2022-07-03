METALS-Copper prices hover near 17-month low as slowdown fears mount

July 4 (Reuters) - London copper prices hovered near a 17-month low on Monday, as soaring inflation and tepid factory data renewed fears of aggressive rate hikes and global economic slowdown, hitting demand for metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> held its ground at $8,040 a tonne, as of 0227 GMT, after hitting its lowest since February 2021 at $7,955 on Friday. * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> fell 1.9% to 61,400 yuan ($9,166.78) a tonne. * From the United States to the euro zone, activity at factories slowed to levels last seen during the initial wave of the pandemic. [nL1N2YI18Z] * Euro zone inflation hit a record high in June as price pressures broadened, and its peak could still be months away, firming the case for rapid European Central Bank rate hikes starting this month. [nL8N2YI1C5] * U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, with a measure of new orders contracting for the first time in two years, signs that the economy was cooling amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. [nL1N2YI17G] * The dollar kept trade-sensitive currencies pinned near multi-year lows on Monday and the euro was under pressure as investors sought safety due to worries about slowing global growth. [USD/] * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for other currency holders. * Chile's finance minister Mario Marcel on Friday introduced a tax reform bill that increases copper mining royalties on companies that produce more than 50,000 tonnes a year and raises taxes on high-income earners. [nL1N2YI1HC] * Cities in eastern China tightened COVID-19 curbs on Sunday as coronavirus clusters emerge, posing a new threat to China's economic recovery under the government's strict zero-COVID policy. [nL1N2YK00U] MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets started cautiously on Monday as a run of soft U.S. data suggested downside risks for this week's June payrolls report, while the hubbub over possible recession was still driving a relief rally in government bonds. [MKTS/GLOB] PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6981 yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

