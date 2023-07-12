METALS-Copper prices hit three-week high as dollar drops

July 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit their highest in three weeks on Thursday as a sliding dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.1% at 0146 GMT to 68,480 yuan ($9,558.51) per metric ton, having hit its highest since June 21 earlier in the session at 68,710 yuan.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $8,503 per metric ton. The contract climbed to its highest since June 23 at $8,531.50 earlier in the session.

The dollar eased on Thursday, having posted its worst fall in five months in the previous session, as traders took surprisingly slow U.S. inflation as a signal that U.S. interest rate rises could potentially finish by the end of the month.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to slide, lending the metal's price some support. Stocks were last at 54,450 metric tons, the lowest since April 21.

In Chinese warehouses tracked by Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH, copper inventories have started to rise, but only modestly and stocks - at 74,638 metric tons - are still 70% down from early March.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.3% to $2,229 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.1% to $21,450, zinc CMZN3 edged down 0.3% at $2,419, tin CMSN3 shed 1.9% to $28,505, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,092.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.1% to 18,270 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 leaped 2.5% to 167,650 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.6% to 20,320 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.9% at 15,645 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.1% to 233,910 yuan.

($1 = 7.1643 yuan)

