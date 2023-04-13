METALS-Copper prices hit over six-week high as US dollar slumps

NEW DELHI, April 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched an over six-week high on Friday, as the dollar plunged after an unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices strengthened view that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.77% to $9,128 a tonne by 0215 GMT, after reaching $9,133 a tonne earlier, its highest since March 1 earlier.

The dollar languished near a two-month low against major peers on Friday after data that showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell by 0.5% in March, and there were signs that underlying producer inflation was subsiding.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

"While the demand fundamentals for copper remain robust over the medium and longer term, we continue to see downside risk to near term prices on the back of a slowing global economy in the 2H (second-half) 2023, and China showing signs of weaker than expected demand," analysts at National Australia Bank Ltd said in a research note.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 1.65% to 70,290 yuan a tonne.

In Chile, the world's top copper producer of copper, production should pick up in the coming years after a recent slump, mining minister Marcela Hernando told Reuters on Thursday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.61% at $2,381.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.05% to $2,145.50, nickel CMNI3 was up 1.23% at $23,990. Zinc CMZN3 was up 1% up to $2,865.50 and tin CMSN3 added 1.46% to $24,800.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.35% to 18,740 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 added 1.64% to 22,370 yuan, lead SPBcv1 nudged 0.13% lower to 15,300 yuan. Tin SSNcv1 climbed 2.07% to 197,020 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was up 2.69% to 186,560 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY March

1230 US Import Prices YY March

1230 US Retail Sales MM March

1315 US Industrial Production MM March

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim April

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

