Commodities

METALS-Copper prices hit multi-year highs on stimulus hopes, tight supply

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

London copper prices hit an eight-year high while Shanghai copper rose to an over nine-year peak on Wednesday, as tight supply and U.S. stimulus optimism boosted investor sentiment.

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices hit an eight-year high while Shanghai copper rose to an over nine-year peak on Wednesday, as tight supply and U.S. stimulus optimism boosted investor sentiment.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 gained as much as 1.9% to $8,302.50 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 8, 2013.

The most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended 2.6% higher to 60,800 yuan ($9,445.54) a tonne, having hit as high as 60,830 yuan a tonne, its highest since Sept. 19, 2011, earlier in the session.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL were last at 76,050 tonnes, hovering near their lowest since December 2005. ShFE copper stockpiles CU-STX-SGH rose 9,983 tonnes this week, but were still 26% lower from end-2020.

"There are more buyers than sellers (while) inventories are low," said a commodities banker, adding there has also been a shortfall in copper concentrate.

Market sentiment was also boosted by sustained hopes the United States will soon pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

ANZ said in a note the progress made in the U.S. stimulus package "brightened the outlook for (base metals) demand."

FUNDAMENTALS

* Peru's copper production dropped 12.5% to 2.15 million tonnes in 2020, driven down by coronavirus-related restrictions.

* China's major copper smelters cut output by 10.5% month-on-month in January after racing to meet annual targets in December, research house Antaike said.

* China's new bank loans leapt to new highs in January, boosted by seasonal demand, while broad credit growth slowed.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,065.50 a tonne at 0729 GMT, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.5% to $2,088.50 a tonne while zinc CMZN3 increased 0.2% to $2,701.50 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 ended 1.4% higher at 136,220 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 closed 2.2% higher at 20,495 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.4369 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Devika Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More