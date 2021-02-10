METALS-Copper prices hit multi-year highs on stimulus hopes, tight supply

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices hit an eight-year high while Shanghai copper rose to an over nine-year peak on Wednesday, as tight supply and U.S. stimulus optimism boosted investor sentiment.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 gained as much as 1.9% to $8,302.50 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 8, 2013.

The most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended 2.6% higher to 60,800 yuan ($9,445.54) a tonne, having hit as high as 60,830 yuan a tonne, its highest since Sept. 19, 2011, earlier in the session.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL were last at 76,050 tonnes, hovering near their lowest since December 2005. ShFE copper stockpiles CU-STX-SGH rose 9,983 tonnes this week, but were still 26% lower from end-2020.

"There are more buyers than sellers (while) inventories are low," said a commodities banker, adding there has also been a shortfall in copper concentrate.

Market sentiment was also boosted by sustained hopes the United States will soon pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

ANZ said in a note the progress made in the U.S. stimulus package "brightened the outlook for (base metals) demand."

FUNDAMENTALS

* Peru's copper production dropped 12.5% to 2.15 million tonnes in 2020, driven down by coronavirus-related restrictions.

* China's major copper smelters cut output by 10.5% month-on-month in January after racing to meet annual targets in December, research house Antaike said.

* China's new bank loans leapt to new highs in January, boosted by seasonal demand, while broad credit growth slowed.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,065.50 a tonne at 0729 GMT, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.5% to $2,088.50 a tonne while zinc CMZN3 increased 0.2% to $2,701.50 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 ended 1.4% higher at 136,220 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 closed 2.2% higher at 20,495 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.4369 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Devika Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.