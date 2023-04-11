Commodities

METALS-Copper prices gain, but China data weighs ahead of US inflation print

April 11, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday due to a softer dollar, although data from top consumer China signalling weak activity capped gains as the market looked ahead to the U.S. inflation data that could yield clues to U.S. interest rates.

U.S. consumer price inflation data is due on Wednesday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates will be made at its meeting on May 3.

In other metals, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.2% to $2,772, lead CMPB3 gained 0.1% to $2,097, tin CMSN3 lost 2% to $23,820 and nickel CMNI3 advanced 1.7% to $23,185.

