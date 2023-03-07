METALS-Copper prices flat as traders gauge U.S. interest rate uncertainty

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were listless on Wednesday as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair offset support from improving demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was unchanged at $8,763 a tonne by 0231 GMT.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank is likely to increase interest rates more than previously anticipated to tame inflation.

Powell's remarks also pushed the dollar to a three-month month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 1% to 68,900 yuan ($9,898.71) a tonne.

Demand for copper, a metal widely used in power, construction and transportation sectors, is expected to pick up amid a recovery in manufacturing activities in China.

Sales of new and second-hand commercial housing in China ended 13 months of falls in January and February, the minister of housing said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an annual meeting of parliament.

LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.2% to $2,353.50 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 added 0.3% to $2,962, while tin CMSN3 shed 0.5% to $24,055 and lead CMPB3 eased 0.1% to $2,084.50.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.3% to 23,370 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was down 0.2% at 199,110 yuan and aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.6% to 18,520 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 climbed 0.1% up to 189,720 yuan a tonne

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9605 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.